OSHA holds hearing on hazard communication standard updates

WASHINGTON, DC – On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced it will be holding an informal hearing on the agency’s Hazard Communication Standard (HCS).

The online hearing is scheduled to begin Friday at 10 a.m., EDT via WebEx.

In a news release, OSHA said it expects the HCS update will increase worker protections and reduce the incidence of chemical-related occupational illnesses and injuries by further improving the information on the labels and Safety Data Sheets for hazardous chemicals. It expects the proposed modifications will also address issues since implementation of the 2012 standard, and improve alignment with other federal agencies and Canada.

More information on how to access the informal hearing can be found on OSHA’s Proposed Rulemaking to Amend the Hazard Communication Standard webpage