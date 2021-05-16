Red Flag Warning issued May 16 at 3:18AM MDT until May 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MST this

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Cochise County, southern Graham and Greenlee

Counties, Santa Cruz County, and far southern Pima County.

* TIMING…Noon today through 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS…20-foot winds will be out of the southwest 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…7 to 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.