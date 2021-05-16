Red Flag Warning issued May 16 at 3:09PM MDT until May 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…Cochise County, southern Graham and Greenlee

Counties, Santa Cruz County, and far southern Pima County.

* TIMING…Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS…20-foot winds will be out of the southwest 20 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…7 to 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.