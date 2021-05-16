Fedde expected to start for the Nationals against Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals (15-20, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-22, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-4, 5.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (2-3, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -107, Nationals -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 9-8 in home games in 2020. Arizona has slugged .406, good for third in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the team with a .612 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Nationals have gone 6-10 away from home. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .255 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .317.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 11-4. Alex Young earned his first victory and Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Arizona. Joe Ross took his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 16 extra base hits and is batting .213.

Turner leads the Nationals with 45 hits and has 19 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals: 3-7, .263 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (toe).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.