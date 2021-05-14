Blowing Dust Advisory issued May 14 at 10:30AM MDT until May 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Blowing Dust Advisory issued May 14 at 10:30AM MDT until May 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Upper Gila
River Valley and Chiricahua Mountains.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy southwest winds may cause areas of
blowing dust. The addition of gusty outflow winds from area
showers and thunderstorms may cause further reduced visibilities
near the Willcox Playa and along I-10 to the New Mexico border.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.