Blowing Dust Advisory issued May 14 at 10:30AM MDT until May 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Upper Gila

River Valley and Chiricahua Mountains.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy southwest winds may cause areas of

blowing dust. The addition of gusty outflow winds from area

showers and thunderstorms may cause further reduced visibilities

near the Willcox Playa and along I-10 to the New Mexico border.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.