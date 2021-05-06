Mayor and City Council approve pay raise for city employees including TPD officers

TUCSON - TPD and the union that represents the officers have been pushing for pay increase since late last year.

Mayor Romero says she was happy to work with the department and is glad to see all city employees get this increase.

Mayor Romero said, "We found out that 81% of our employees were paid below market rate. And some of them as big as 30 or 40%"

The Tucson Police officer's association was working with the mayor and council on this effort and released a statement saying in part:

"The effort was a culmination of relationship building with Mayor and Council, the City Manager, not picking public rock fights with decision makers, hours of collaboration, a strategic media campaign that led to community support, and at times heated discussions."

The number of police officers across the country has been dropping for a couple years and City officials now hope this will attract more people to become police officers.

30 million dollars might sound like a lot to spend on pay increases, but mayor Romero says paying the officers more will offset the cost of training new officers.

Mayor Romero said, "We train, for example with our officers we pay $100,000 per officer to train and once they are a seasoned officer around 5 years, they take all of their institutional knowledge and take it somewhere else."