TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated 20.55 pounds of methamphetamine (meth) at the Port of Nogales.

According to a tweet by Port Director Michael W. Humphries, the meth was hidden within the spare tire of the vehicle.

On Monday @CBP Officers at the Port of #Nogales seized 20.55 lbs of methamphetamine concealed within the spare tire of a vehicle- est. value K.



Great work #CBP Nogales Officers! Thank you for keeping these dangerous narcotics out of communities across the country! pic.twitter.com/Yp8CszRH6L — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) May 5, 2021

They estimated value of the amount of drug was $48,000.