Cyber Ninjas claim Maricopa County election audit ‘most transparent in American history’

PHOENIX — The massive audit taking place of more than two million election ballots might last longer than originally promised. Over the weekend, the spokesperson for the audit conceded it’s not going fast enough to meet a May 14 deadline.

Senate Liaison Ken Bennett vowed the audit will be completed no matter how long it takes.

“2,089,563 voted. And we’re going to verify every damn one of them,” Bennett said in a video statement.

The audit company in charge – Cyber Ninjas – is run by a political activist who has previously alleged the election was “stolen.”

Cyber Ninjas plans to bring in extra temp workers to help with the audit, Bennett said.

A big obstacle is beginning on the 15th, several high school graduation ceremonies are supposed to take place. Bennett says they hope to find a way to store the ballots and equipment at the coliseum during those graduation ceremonies.

Authored by: Joe Dana, 12 News