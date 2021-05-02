Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 2:00AM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45-50 mph

are expected.

* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…These winds may impact drivers of high-profile

vehicles traveling along Interstate 19. In addition, these winds

may produce localized blowing dust which may rapidly reduce

visibilities along roadways. Gusty winds will also blow around

unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.