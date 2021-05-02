Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 2:00AM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 2:00AM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45-50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County
below 5000 feet, Upper Gila River Valley, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains and Dragoon and Mule and
Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…These winds may impact drivers of high-profile
vehicles traveling along Interstate 10, especially to the east
of Tucson to the New Mexico state line. These winds will likely
produce areas of blowing dust which may rapidly reduce
visibilities along roadways, especially along Interstate 10 to
the east and northeast of the Willcox Playa in Cochise county.
Gusty winds will also blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.