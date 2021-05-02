Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 2:00AM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45-50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County

below 5000 feet, Upper Gila River Valley, Galiuro and Pinaleno

Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains and Dragoon and Mule and

Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…These winds may impact drivers of high-profile

vehicles traveling along Interstate 10, especially to the east

of Tucson to the New Mexico state line. These winds will likely

produce areas of blowing dust which may rapidly reduce

visibilities along roadways, especially along Interstate 10 to

the east and northeast of the Willcox Playa in Cochise county.

Gusty winds will also blow around unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.