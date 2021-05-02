Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 1:45PM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one

quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind

Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Cochise County near the Willcox Playa from

Willcox to San Simon. Be especially cautious along Interstate

10 and state highway 186.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.