Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 1:45PM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 1:45PM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45-50 mph
are expected.
* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, the upper
San Pedro River Valley, the upper Gila River Valley, and the
Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…These winds may impact drivers of high-profile
vehicles traveling along Interstate 19. In addition, these
winds may produce localized blowing dust which may rapidly
reduce visibilities along roadways. Gusty winds will also blow
around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.