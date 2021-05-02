Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 1:45PM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45-50 mph

are expected.

* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, the upper

San Pedro River Valley, the upper Gila River Valley, and the

Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…These winds may impact drivers of high-profile

vehicles traveling along Interstate 19. In addition, these

winds may produce localized blowing dust which may rapidly

reduce visibilities along roadways. Gusty winds will also blow

around unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.