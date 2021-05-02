Red Flag Warning issued May 2 at 2:01AM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…Most of southeast Arizona, including Fire

Weather Zones 150, 151, 152, 153 and 154. The western one-third

of Pima County (or western portions of Fire Weather Zone 150) is

not included in the warning.

* TIMING…10 AM MST this morning until 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS…20-foot winds: Southwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts to

40-45 mph. The strongest winds will be in Cochise county and the

eastern half of Santa Cruz county.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6 to 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.