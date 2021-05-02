Red Flag Warning issued May 2 at 2:01AM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued May 2 at 2:01AM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…Most of southeast Arizona, including Fire
Weather Zones 150, 151, 152, 153 and 154. The western one-third
of Pima County (or western portions of Fire Weather Zone 150) is
not included in the warning.
* TIMING…10 AM MST this morning until 8 PM MST this evening.
* WINDS…20-foot winds: Southwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts to
40-45 mph. The strongest winds will be in Cochise county and the
eastern half of Santa Cruz county.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.