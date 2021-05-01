Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 2:01PM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45-50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County

below 5000 feet, Upper Gila River Valley, Galiuro and Pinaleno

Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains and Dragoon and Mule and

Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Potentially some reduced visibilities with areas of blowing dust

especially near the Willcox Playa.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.