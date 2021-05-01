Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 2:01PM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 2:01PM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
* WHAT…Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45-50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County
below 5000 feet, Upper Gila River Valley, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains and Dragoon and Mule and
Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Potentially some reduced visibilities with areas of blowing dust
especially near the Willcox Playa.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.