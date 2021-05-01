Red Flag Warning issued May 1 at 1:48PM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA… Most of southeast Arizona, including Fire

Weather Zones 150, 151, 152, 153 and 154. Only the western third

of Pima County (or western portions of Fire Weather Zone 150)

is not included.

* TIMING…10 AM MST until 8 PM MST Sunday.

* WINDS…20-foot winds: southwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts to

40-45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6 to 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.