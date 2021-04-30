Federal deadline for Real ID pushed back to May 2023

PHOENIX — If you still haven’t obtained your REAL ID, you’re in luck.

The Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline 19 more months to May 3, 2023, because of the pandemic.

The Arizona Travel ID is the REAL ID-compliant credential issued by the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division. It can be used for gaining clearance at federal TSA airport checkpoints and other restricted federally secured facilities.

DHS said the extension was a result of pandemic and the restrictions it imposed on states’ ability to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, with many driver’s licensing agencies still operating at limited capacity.

So far 1.2 million Arizonans have obtained their REAL ID, according to Doug Pacey, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation, but many have yet to get theirs, that’s why they are urging everyone not to wait until the new deadline.

“It’s the same [process] that you do at an MVD or an authorized third party to get it, but you do have to provide a little bit more information, a little bit more verification about yourself,” said Pacey.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 following the 911 terror attacks. The goal is to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and id cards.

DHS says only 43% of all driver licenses and identification cards are compliant.

“You know we encourage you to go get it if you have a driver license renewal coming up or you’re turning 21 and your license changes, or you change your address, change your name, things like that,” said Pacey.

What does this mean for Arizonans?

Beginning May 3, 2023, the federal REAL ID Act will require anyone passing through TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights to use a credential, such as the Arizona Travel ID or a passport, that requires more documentation than a standard driver license.