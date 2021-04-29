SOFTBALL: CDO wins shootout with Buena

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) -- Conference 4A 3rd ranked Canyon del Oro scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to beat visiting Conference 5A No. 9 Buena 7-6 at Bundrick-Enterline Field.

The Dorados (14-2) have lost only twice to Salpointe Catholic this season. The Lancers are ranked No. 1 in Conference 4A. Mingus sits between CDO and Salpointe Catholic in the No. 2 spot.

It was a wild game in which CDO jumped out to a 3-1 lead, the Colts came back to tie the game at 3-3, the Dorados re-took the lead with three runs in the 5th before Buena tied the game with a three spot of their own in the top of the 7th.

The Buena infield stays distanced during an instructional meeting with assistant coach Shannel Blackshear

Miia Campos, Allee Noble and Lauren Newlin had three of Canyon del Oro's 18 hits in the game. Noble, a sophomore, drove in a pair of runs.

Katie Serna and Jazmyn Gilliam each had a pair of hits for Buena and Gilliam finished with two RBIs.

The Colts (11-3) are the 3rd highest ranked team from Southern Arizona in Conference 5A behind (No. 4) Mountain View and (No. 8) Cienega. Although Buena has a one-game lead over the Bobcats for the Southern Region championship and has beaten Cienega twice already this season.

The 2021 high school softball season concludes on May 5.

