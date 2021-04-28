Suns beat Clippers, clinch first playoff spot in 11 years

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-101 in a matchup of two of the Western Conference’s top teams. Phoenix clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 11 years and once again looked like a team that might play deep into the summer. The Suns finally figured out a way to beat the Clippers, who won the first two games of the season series. Phoenix didn’t trail the entire game but needed a fourth-quarter push to turn back a Los Angeles rally. Paul George led the Clippers with 25 points.