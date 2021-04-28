Few lingering showers today!

Most of us will dry out today with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A big warm up is in store this weekend with highs potentially warming into the triple digits for the first time this year!

After some much-needed rainfall, most of us are waking up dry and cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across Southern Arizona.

A few lingering showers will be possible mainly along the Arizona-New Mexico Border, but isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out as far west as Tucson this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, which is well below normal for this time of year but enjoy it!

A BIG warm up is in the forecast as high pressure takes over the next several days! Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s by Friday with highs near 100° on Saturday! Highs will then fluctuate in the mid to upper 90s through at least midweek next week.

Today: Few clouds, slight chance for rain/storms (20%). High: 75°

Few clouds, slight chance for rain/storms (20%). High: 75° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 53°

Clear and cool. Low: 53° Tomorrow: Warmer and sunny. High: 87°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!