Dust Advisory issued April 28 at 5:16PM MDT until April 28 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 416 PM MST, areas of blowing dust has been reported along an

outflow boundary extending from 6 miles southeast of Maricopa to

Estrella Sailport to 11 miles southeast of Estrella Mountain Park

to near Avondale, moving west at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 76 and 137.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 112 and 144.

AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 5.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Tolleson, Gila Bend, Tonopah,

Cashion, Maricopa, Estrella, Litchfield Park, Palo Verde, Big Horn,

Cotton Center and Liberty.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!