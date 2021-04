At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Three Points, or 21 miles northwest of Green Valley, moving northeast

at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea sized hail will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Drexel Heights, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,

Valencia West, Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField.