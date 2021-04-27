Kellys keep Diamondbacks rolling, beat Padres 5-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly gave the Diamondbacks another strong pitching performance, Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer and Arizona beat the San Diego Padres 5-1. The Diamondbacks have won seven of their past eight games, improving to 12-11 for the season. It’s the first time they’ve been above .500 this year. Coming off a doubleheader sweep in Atlanta on Sunday in which Madison Bumgarner pitched a no-hitter and Zac Gallen threw a one-hitter in a pair of seven-inning shutouts, Merrill Kelly kept up the mound mastery. Kelly gave up one run and four hits in six innings, striking out five.