VP Harris says George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will help rebuild trust between community, law enforcement

CONCORD, N.H. (CNN) - In a one-on-one interview conducted by WMUR's Adam Sexton, Vice President Kamala Harris said the tools are in place to drive down COVID-19 case numbers.

Sexton: "Will there be a defined end, a mission accomplished moment during the biden administration on the COVID-19 pandemic?"

Harris: "We certainly hope so, Wash your hands, social distance and wear masks, so let's continue to do that."

In the wake of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota, some Black Lives Matter activists in New Hampshire have called for a total overhaul of law enforcement, abolishing the police.

We asked the vice president for her perspective.

Sexton: "Is there a way to rebuild trust between these communities and law enforcement, or is the abolition conversation one that needs to move forward?"

Harris: "I absolutely believe there is a way to rebuild trust, but it will not happen by itself. For example, the president and I are supporting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. We believe that is a step toward building back that trust, which is about saying there should be accountability.