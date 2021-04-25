Red Flag Warning issued April 25 at 8:05PM MDT until April 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued April 25 at 8:05PM MDT until April 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* TIMING…10 AM to 8 PM MST Monday.
* WINDS…Southwest 20-25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph on Monday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10-15 percent Monday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.