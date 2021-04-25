Red Flag Warning issued April 25 at 3:45AM MDT until April 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued April 25 at 3:45AM MDT until April 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 151.Fire weather zone
152.Fire weather zone 154.
* TIMING…Late Monday morning into Monday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.