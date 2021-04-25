Red Flag Warning issued April 25 at 3:45AM MDT until April 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE

153…

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING…11 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday, then again Monday morning

until early evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20-25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph Sunday and

Monday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6-12 percent Sunday, 10-15 percent Monday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch for portions

of Southeast Arizona.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

