March for toddler seriously injured in hit and run

TUCSON- The Tucson community rallied around the family of a toddler seriously injured last week in a hit and run on the southside.

Catalina Rodriguez was with family in the crosswalk at Irvington Road and 9th Avenue April 16th when she was hit by truck. The driver fled the scene. Tucson Police say Friday they found the truck they believe was involved in the incident on I-19 and Irvington. Authorities say they are trying to figure out who was behind the wheel when the truck hit Hernandez.

Friends, family and strangers came out Saturday to support the family. Several members of Praise Chapel South church marched. "They're not alone. we are here for them to support them, to get them through this difficult time," said Melissa De Santiago.

Catalina's grandmother, Theresa Hernandez, says she is touched by the support. "It just shows how our community can come together for something like this. And it's a sad situation for our community to have to come together for something like this," she said. She also has words for the driver of the truck. "How can you run away. How can you drive away after hitting a child ? Especially a child who hasn't lived her life yet?"