Red Flag Warning issued April 24 at 2:49PM MDT until April 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FIRE WEATHER ZONE 153…

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather

Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday

evening.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, 11 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday. For

the Fire Weather Watch late Monday monring until early evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20-25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph Sunday and

Monday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6-12 percent Sunday, 10-15 percent Monday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch for portions

of Southeast Arizona.