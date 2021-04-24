Red Flag Warning issued April 24 at 2:49PM MDT until April 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued April 24 at 2:49PM MDT until April 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 153…
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday
evening.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, 11 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday. For
the Fire Weather Watch late Monday monring until early evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20-25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph Sunday and
Monday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6-12 percent Sunday, 10-15 percent Monday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch for portions
of Southeast Arizona.