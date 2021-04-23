Man found with gunshot trauma after rollover on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man with gunshot trauma was transported to the hospital after he was involved in a rollover collision that occurred on Friday on the east side.

Tucson Police Department said that the collision occurred on 22nd Street and Colonia Avenue near Wilmot Road.

The man involved in the collision sustained serious injuries.

Officials said that no suspect has been apprehended at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

