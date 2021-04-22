Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 2:32PM MDT until April 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 151, 152 and 154, south and

east of a Nogales to Benson to Safford line.

* TIMING…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Stronger gusts possible over higher ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values around

10 percent in the valleys and 10 to 18 percent over the

higher terrain.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control

efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and very

dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic

fire growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.