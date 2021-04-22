Phoenix travels to Boston for non-conference matchup

Phoenix Suns (42-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (31-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Phoenix square off in non-conference action.

The Celtics have gone 18-11 in home games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.9 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.

The Suns are 19-7 on the road. Phoenix is 19-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Celtics 100-91 in their last meeting on Feb. 7. Mikal Bridges led Phoenix with 19 points, and Jayson Tatum paced Boston scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Thompson leads the Celtics with 8.0 rebounds and averages 7.9 points. Marcus Smart is averaging 13.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.3 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is shooting 68.7% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 113.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, seven steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 44.6% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 117 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.7 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 48.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Evan Fournier: out (health and safety protocols), Jaylen Brown: day to day (shoulder), Jayson Tatum: day to day (ankle), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Kemba Walker: day to day (illness).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Jae Crowder: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.