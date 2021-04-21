Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 8:58PM MDT until April 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING…Noon to 8 PM MST on Thursday.

* WINDS…Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 to 40

mph on Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values 5 to 10

percent in the valleys and 10 to 15 percent over the higher

terrain on Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control

efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.