Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 4:58AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has cancelled the Thursday

Fire Weather Watch for Fire Weather Zone 150 only. The Red Flag

Warning remains in effect today.

* AFFECTED AREA…All of Fire Weather Zone 150.

* TIMING…11 AM MST through 8 PM MST today.

* WINDS…Southwest winds increasing rapidly later this morning

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values 5 to 10

percent in the valleys and 10 to 15 percent over higher

terrain.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.