Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 4:58AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…All of Fire Weather Zones 151, 152, 153 and 154

today for the Red Flag Warning. Southern portions of Fire

Weather Zones 151, 152, 153 and 154 for the Fire Weather Watch

on Thursday.

* TIMING…11 AM MST through 8 PM MST today for the Red Flag

Warning. The Fire Weather Watch is in effect Thursday afternoon

and Thursday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

today. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph on

Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values 5 to 10

percent in the valleys and 10 to 15 percent over higher terrain

both today and Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to potentially occur. Listen for later forecasts and

possible Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the warnings and watches in effect for portions of

Southeast Arizona.