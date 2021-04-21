Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 4:58AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 4:58AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…All of Fire Weather Zones 151, 152, 153 and 154
today for the Red Flag Warning. Southern portions of Fire
Weather Zones 151, 152, 153 and 154 for the Fire Weather Watch
on Thursday.
* TIMING…11 AM MST through 8 PM MST today for the Red Flag
Warning. The Fire Weather Watch is in effect Thursday afternoon
and Thursday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
today. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph on
Thursday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values 5 to 10
percent in the valleys and 10 to 15 percent over higher terrain
both today and Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control efforts.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to potentially occur. Listen for later forecasts and
possible Red Flag Warnings.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the warnings and watches in effect for portions of
Southeast Arizona.