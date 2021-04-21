Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 3:37PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MST Thursday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…All of Fire Weather Zones 151, 152 and 154

through 8 PM MST this evening and portions of Fire Weather Zones

151, 152 and 154 Thursday.

* TIMING…Until 8 PM MST this evening and Noon to 8 PM MST

Thursday.

* WINDS…South to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph today. Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 35

to 40 mph on Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values 5 to 10

percent in the valleys and 10 to 15 percent over the higher

terrain both today and Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control

efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.