Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 3:37PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 3:37PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
The National Weather Service in Tucson has cancelled the Fire
Weather Watch on Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…All of Fire Weather Zone 153.
* TIMING…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* WINDS…South to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values 5 to 15
percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control
efforts.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.