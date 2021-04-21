Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:46AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:46AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…Central Deserts including all of Maricopa County
and northern Pinal County and Southern Gila County/Tonto
National Forest Foothills.
* TIMING…Late this morning through early evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry and fire danger is high. These
conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong
winds may lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.