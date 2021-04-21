Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:34PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:34PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…Central Deserts and Southern Gila County/Tonto
National Forest Foothills.
* TIMING…Until 8 pm tonight.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry and fire danger is high. These
conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong
winds may lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.