Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:34PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…Central Deserts and Southern Gila County/Tonto

National Forest Foothills.

* TIMING…Until 8 pm tonight.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry and fire danger is high. These

conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong

winds may lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this red flag warning.