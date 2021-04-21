Blowing Dust Advisory issued April 21 at 3:20PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust expected.

* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation and South

Central Pinal County. This includes portions of I-10 from

Marana to the north.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.