Blowing Dust Advisory issued April 21 at 3:20PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Blowing Dust Advisory issued April 21 at 3:20PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation and South
Central Pinal County. This includes portions of I-10 from
Marana to the north.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.