Blowing Dust Advisory issued April 21 at 11:14AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Blowing Dust Advisory issued April 21 at 11:14AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust.
* WHERE…Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County,
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon and Sonoran Desert National
Monument.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.