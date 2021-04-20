Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 3:53PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. A

Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch

is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…All Fire Weather Zones in Southeast Arizona

Wednesday for the Red Flag Warning. Far eastern Fire Weather

Zone 150 and southern portions of Fire Weather Zones 151, 152,

153 and 154 for the Fire Weather Watch on Thursday.

* TIMING…11 AM MST through 8 PM MST Wednesday for Red Flag

Warning. Fire Weather Watch is in effect Thursday afternoon and

Thursday evening.

* WINDS…South to southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 to 45 mph on Wednesday. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 30 to 35 mph on Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values 5 to 10

percent in the valleys and 10 to 15 percent over higher

terrain both Wednesday and Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control

efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast

Arizona.