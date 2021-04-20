Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 2:21PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and high fire

danger, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest

Foothills.

* TIMING…Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Isolated stronger gusts up to 45 mph cannot be ruled out.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry and fire danger is high. These

conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong

winds may lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry and fire danger is anticipated to be

high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and

strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather

conditions.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this red flag warning.