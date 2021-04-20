Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 2:21PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 2:21PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and high fire
danger, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Central Deserts to include all of Maricopa
County and northern Pinal County.
* TIMING…
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry and fire danger is high. These
conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds
will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.