At 517 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow from a few

storms in the area passing across I-10 near Picacho, or 15 miles

southeast of Casa Grande.

Winds in excess of 35 mph may generate areas of blowing dust or dust

streets across I-10, briefly reducing visibilities below 1 mile.

Locations impacted include…

Eloy, Picacho, and Chui-Chu.