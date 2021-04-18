Special Weather Statement issued April 18 at 4:02PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 301 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Queen Valley, or 8 miles east of Gold Canyon. This storm was nearly

stationary.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to 1 mile

will also be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Gold

Camp.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 206 and 223.

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 146 and 150.