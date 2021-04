At 229 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Queen Valley, or 10 miles east of Gold Canyon. This storm was nearly

stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Queen Valley and Gold Camp.

This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 205 and 210, and

between mile markers 215 and 221.