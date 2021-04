TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department are looking for a missing vulnerable adult in Midtown. 88-year-old Thomas Tarbet was last scene driving his black 2003 Ford Ranger near Speedway and Wilmot.

Tarbet suffers from Alzheimer's disease and requires daily medication. Tarbet is 6'5" and 135lbs. He was last seen wearing a green sweater with blue jeans and white sneakers.

If you see Mr. Tarbet you are asked to call 911.