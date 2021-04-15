Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 3:21AM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…Eastern portions of southeast Arizona

including all of Cochise and Greenlee counties, all but far

northwest Graham County, and from the Santa Rita and Rincon

Mountains eastward in Santa Cruz and Pima Counties.

* TIMING…Noon to 8 PM MST Today.

* WINDS…Southwest to west winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of

35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 10 percent

at the lower elevations and 10 to 15 percent in the mountains.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.