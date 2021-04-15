Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 2:38PM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 2:38PM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…Eastern portions of southeast Arizona
including all of Cochise and Greenlee counties, all but far
northwest Graham County, and from the Santa Rita and Rincon
Mountains eastward in Santa Cruz and Pima Counties.
* TIMING…Through 8 PM MST this evening.
* WINDS…Southwest to west winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of
35 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 10
percent at the lower elevations and 10 to 15 percent in the
mountains.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.