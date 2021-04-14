Red Flag Warning issued April 14 at 3:20PM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MST Thursday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Eastern portions of southeast Arizona

including all of Cochise and Greenlee counties, all but far

northwest Graham County, and from the Santa Rita and Rincon

Mountains eastward in Santa Cruz and Pima Counties.

* TIMING…Noon to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS…West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of

35 to 40 mph. The strongest winds will be in the mountains and

near the New Mexico state line.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 10 percent

at lower elevations, and 10 to 15 percent in the mountains.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.