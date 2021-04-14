Red Flag Warning issued April 14 at 3:20PM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MST Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Eastern portions of southeast Arizona
including all of Cochise and Greenlee counties, all but far
northwest Graham County, and from the Santa Rita and Rincon
Mountains eastward in Santa Cruz and Pima Counties.
* TIMING…Noon to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* WINDS…West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of
35 to 40 mph. The strongest winds will be in the mountains and
near the New Mexico state line.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 10 percent
at lower elevations, and 10 to 15 percent in the mountains.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.